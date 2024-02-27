Lil Rod Also Trying To Sue Diddy For Publishing On Top Of His Sexual Assault Claims

The lawsuits and accusations continue to pile up for Diddy as Lil Rod is one the more recent to speak up. Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones worked on The Love Album: Off The Grid which dropped back in September of 2023. It is one that Rod said he "took a year off" to work tirelessly on. However, even with all of the long nights and "not going to sleep until it's done," he was being paid "pennies." Furthermore, he said that the contract he signed was "disgusting," according to AllHipHop. So, with all of that, Lil Rod is also suing Diddy over publishing, on top of the wild sexual assault and harassment allegations.

However, for this to happen Lil Rod created a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 to help with paying an attorney. In the post below from The Neighborhood Talk, they found a video of him and Diddy going back and forth about his publishing details. Lil Rod posted that video on his Instagram and Stevie J, who was a part of the Bad Boy's production collective responded essentially calling him a liar.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Claims To Have Turned Down A Meeting With Donald Trump

Lil Rod Is Dishing Out "Complete Lies"

Diddy's legal team has the same opinion as Stevie J, saying, "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies." They also called him out for looking for an "undeserved payday" especially after the previous lawsuit is around $30 million. Additionally, spectators of these crazy claims are also a bit skeptical that Lil Rod is telling the truth. "Yea it’s giving money grab. It’s getting hard to believe ppl with such a serious accusation." So much more is to come of this so stick with us for all of the latest updates.

What are your thoughts Lil Rod suing Diddy for publishing on top of the sexual assault allegations? Do you believe him or that he is trying to get a pay day? Who do you think will come out on top in this situation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Rod and Diddy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of crime and music.

Read More: Camille Cosby Net Worth 2024: What Is Bill Cosby's Wife Worth?

[Via]