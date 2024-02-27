Diddy Accused Of Groping Male Producer's Genitals In New Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs finds himself in more legal turmoil after producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a federal lawsuit against him on allegations of egregious offenses, per TMZ. In the suit, filed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Rod accuses Diddy of sexual harassment, drugging, and threats. Furthermore, he said that Diddy created a toxic work environment that subjected him to sexual advances from other men. He alleged that he lived and traveled with Diddy from September 2022 to November 2023. During that time, he alleged to have compiled hours of video and audio of Diddy, as well as his staff and associates, “engaging in serious illegal activity.” He’s seeking $30M.

A focal point of this particular lawsuit surrounds the allegations of sexual assault. Rod claimed that Combs tried to force him to engage in sexual acts after hiring sex workers. Moreover, he alleged that Diddy groped his genitals and anus in an attempt to groom him. The bombshell claims also include one where Jones claimed Diddy would not only walk around naked but coerce him into watching videos of another man, whom he identified as Stevie J, engaging in sexual acts with other men. TMZ reports that there is video and photographic evidence that was included in the lawsuit. However, it should be noted, that a pornstar named D’Angelo Marquis has claimed to be the individual portrayed in the images.

Yung Miami Named In Diddy’s Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Yung Miami and Diddy attend "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In addition, he claimed that Yung Miami’s female cousin also attempted to sexually assault him and engage in sexual acts in front of Diddy and members of his staff. Jones also made claims he was possibly drugged and raped after Diddy brought sex workers to his home in Miami. Furthermore, Rod said Diddy would spike the alcoholic beverages of those who would attend his parties, including some who were underage. In fact, Rod said that Diddy instructed his son Justin to find underage girls to attend these parties. On another occasion, Diddy allegedly introduced Jones to Cuba Gooding Jr.. Jones alleged that Gooding Jr began “touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones's legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders."

Diddy’s Attorney Responds

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

In response, Diddy’s attorney said they have “indisputable proof” that will clear the mogul of any wrongdoing. “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” Shawn Holley said. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Justin Combs’ rep similarly shut down these allegations. “Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are all lies! This is a a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family,” they said.