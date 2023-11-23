Diddy Accused Of Allegedly Drugging And Sexually Assaulting A Woman In 1991

It comes just over a week after he settled a different lawsuit.

BYLavender Alexandria
Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event

Just after settling a high-profile lawsuit that made some pretty nasty allegations against him, Diddy is now facing yet another. Earlier this month, Cassie filed a lawsuit against him which included serious allegations of rape, physical abuse, and using his significant pull in the music industry to threaten her career and manipulate her. Just a day after the lawsuit was filed, the pair reached a settlement allegedly agreeing to handle things "amicably." The settlement didn't dissuade people's interest in the allegations at hand though.

Despite quickly coming to a settlement, Diddy's representation has continued to insist that he isn't admitting to any wrongdoing whatsoever. Even in the wake of the settlement dozens of artists from across the music industry weighed in on the story. Some found themselves in difficult positions due to their associations with the rap mogul. Some, including Yung Miami and Joe Budden, even faced backlash for their silence on the issue. But now, yet another lawsuit has emerged. Check out the details on the new suit below.

Read More: Diddy's Not Being Investigated By The NYPD, Despite Previous Reports

Diddy Facing Another Lawsuit

In the new lawsuit, Diddy is facing even more serious allegations. The suit accuses him of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman he went on a date with and filming the attack. It all reportedly happened in 1991 and the lawsuit is able to be brought via New York's Adult Survivors Act. The suit was filed by a former Syracuse University student who also claims that after the incident she learned that other men had been shown the video of her assault.

Diddy is also finding himself facing some other repercussions from the lawsuits. From a business perspective, Macy's recently announced that it had begun the process of phasing out his sportwear brand Sean John. Kesha also recently skipped a famous line including Diddy from her song "Tik Tok" during a recent performance. What do you think of Diddy facing yet another lawsuit just a week after settling his previous one? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Diddy's Son Given Two Charges From DUI Arrest

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.