Diddy Accused Of Allegedly Drugging And Sexually Assaulting A Woman In 1991

Just after settling a high-profile lawsuit that made some pretty nasty allegations against him, Diddy is now facing yet another. Earlier this month, Cassie filed a lawsuit against him which included serious allegations of rape, physical abuse, and using his significant pull in the music industry to threaten her career and manipulate her. Just a day after the lawsuit was filed, the pair reached a settlement allegedly agreeing to handle things "amicably." The settlement didn't dissuade people's interest in the allegations at hand though.

Despite quickly coming to a settlement, Diddy's representation has continued to insist that he isn't admitting to any wrongdoing whatsoever. Even in the wake of the settlement dozens of artists from across the music industry weighed in on the story. Some found themselves in difficult positions due to their associations with the rap mogul. Some, including Yung Miami and Joe Budden, even faced backlash for their silence on the issue. But now, yet another lawsuit has emerged. Check out the details on the new suit below.

Read More: Diddy's Not Being Investigated By The NYPD, Despite Previous Reports

Diddy Facing Another Lawsuit

In the new lawsuit, Diddy is facing even more serious allegations. The suit accuses him of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman he went on a date with and filming the attack. It all reportedly happened in 1991 and the lawsuit is able to be brought via New York's Adult Survivors Act. The suit was filed by a former Syracuse University student who also claims that after the incident she learned that other men had been shown the video of her assault.

Diddy is also finding himself facing some other repercussions from the lawsuits. From a business perspective, Macy's recently announced that it had begun the process of phasing out his sportwear brand Sean John. Kesha also recently skipped a famous line including Diddy from her song "Tik Tok" during a recent performance. What do you think of Diddy facing yet another lawsuit just a week after settling his previous one? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Diddy's Son Given Two Charges From DUI Arrest

[Via]