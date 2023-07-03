Almost a month ago, Diddy’s son Justin Combs was arrested for driving under the influence in Beverly Hills. Now according to HipHopDx, he’s been charged with two misdemeanors stemming from the arrest. The 29-year-old will face one charge for driving while under the influence and another for having a blood alcohol content higher than 0.08%. His arrest came after he was pulled over for running a red light and suspected of being drunk.

In the wake of Justin Combs’s arrest, Diddy found himself with quite the target on his back. The first to take shots was Justin’s own mother Misa Hylton. She started her statement by claiming that Justin is her top priority. “I’m not protecting no one anymore. Just my son,” Hilton said. “In addition, to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The truth shall set you free.” She also invoked Diddy’s new single “Act Bad” with City Girls and Fabolous. “Act BAD BAD boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN Tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL.”

Consequently, this isn’t the only ongoing legal matter in Diddy’s life right now. Last month, Diddy sued spirits giant Diageo. In the suit, he claims that the company has treated its partners differently based on race. Subsequently, Diageo denied all the claims in the suit and cut ties with Diddy.

All of this comes after Diddy found himself trending on Twitter a few weeks ago Additionally, he was trending for all the wrong reasons. Fans relived various bad behavior he’s committed during his decades in the spotlight. What do you think of the charges Diddy’s son is facing after being arrested for a DUI? Let us know in the comment section below.

