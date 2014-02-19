Despite a career perpetually on the cusp of mainstream recognition (outside of rap, at least), Fabolous remains one of the most respected New Yory City spitters in the game, having put out six studio albums, eight mixtapes and an EP of solid work throughout his prolific 15-year-plus career which has resulted in a devout cult following.

The Brooklyn representative has collaborated with the likes of Tyga, Meek Mill, Future, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Gunplay, Rockie Fresh, Omarion, Vado, Kirko Bangz, Ariana Grande, Trey Songz, The-Dream, Joe Budden, Twista, Tank, Juelz Santana, Ludacris, R. Kelly, Chief Keef, The Game, Ne-Yo, Akon, Yo Gotti, Mac Miller, Lil Mo, Mike Shorey, Tamia, Ashanti and many more since stepping foot in the rap game.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images