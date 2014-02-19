Back to Artists

Fabolous

Real Name
John David Jackson
Alias Name
Fab / Loso
Date of Birth
Nov. 18, 1977 - Age 46
Hometown
Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York City
Label
major
Social
Artist Bio

Despite a career perpetually on the cusp of mainstream recognition (outside of rap, at least), Fabolous remains one of the most respected New Yory City spitters in the game, having put out six studio albums, eight mixtapes and an EP of solid work throughout his prolific 15-year-plus career which has resulted in a devout cult following.

The Brooklyn representative has collaborated with the likes of Tyga, Meek Mill, Future, Nicki Minaj, French Montana, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Gunplay, Rockie Fresh, Omarion, Vado, Kirko Bangz, Ariana Grande, Trey Songz, The-Dream, Joe Budden, Twista, Tank, Juelz Santana, Ludacris, R. Kelly, Chief Keef, The Game, Ne-Yo, Akon, Yo Gotti, Mac Miller, Lil Mo, Mike Shorey, Tamia, Ashanti and many more since stepping foot in the rap game.

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Top Songs
Top Albums & Mixtapes
