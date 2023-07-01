Despite Diddy being a certified business mogul, not all of his endeavors end up panning out perfectly, but he still picks himself back up. For those unaware, the Bad Boy boss recently had a falling out with the UK spirits brand Diageo, accusing them of being “racist” when managing his liquors (Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila). Moreover, Sean Combs recently appeared in an ad for the latter, stating that the bottle isn’t going anywhere. Not only that, but he referenced his life experiences and said that he will sell it “door-to-door” if he has to. Furthermore, the promotional video appeared on his Instagram page and features him in Harlem giving bottles to local businesses.

“I grew up as a paper boy,” Diddy says in the clip. “That means I would go door to door. So that’s the only way I know how to hustle. I’m going to make DeLeón Tequila number one. Because I’m going to get up every morning at six in the morning and I’m gonna go door to door. And, I’m not going to let nothing or nobody stop me. And neither should you. Let’s go.

Read More: Diddy Shares Emotional Father’s Day Post For His Late Dad

Diddy Promotes DeLeón Tequila Amid Liquor Brand’s Rivalry

“I come from New York and I stand behind my product,” Puff Daddy continued. “I was a paper boy. I would go door to door with my hustle. That’s what I’m out here doing. I’m selling a product I believe in. Thank ya’ll for the support. I love ya’ll.” In the video’s caption, he alluded to his current struggles. “Let nothing or nobody stop you,” Diddy wrote. Regardless of his efforts, his lawsuit against Diageo will still be quite the contentious and difficult affair, from what it seems. The company owns over 200 liquor brands, with many of these being celebrity brands.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old alleged in his suit that Diageo’s North America division “starved Combs’ Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila brands of resources.” “Cloaking itself in the language of diversity and equality is good for Diageo’s business, but it is a lie,” the complaint reads. The brand denied his claims, alleged that he didn’t contribute enough monetarily to the partnership, and that he violated his contracts. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Diddy.

Read More: Diddy To Receive Apollo Icon Award

[via]