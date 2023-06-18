Diddy shared an emotional post for his late father in honor of Father’s Day on Instagram, Sunday. He explained that his father, Melvin Earl Combs, died when he was just three years old. In doing so, he shared a photo of the two of them together before his dad’s passing.

“My father was killed when I was 3 yrs old,” Diddy began. “We never got to share the moments that made me a man today but he lives in my spirit. Sometimes you can’t just answer why things happen, but I definitely think the route that I went on – staying out of the streets and hitting my books and trying to be somebody – I think he played a role in that. He’s gonna be on my mind a lot today. My father’s name was Melvin Combs and I’m Melvin’s son, Sean Combs. Happy Fathers Day Pops!”

Diddy With His Kids

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Taylor Brown, Sean “Diddy” Combs, D’Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Fans shared messages of support in response to Diddy’s post. “I bet he is smiling down that the legacy you built!!!!” one fan commented. Another wrote: “Uncle Melvin probably up in heavan getting on everybody’s nerves cause he always bragging about his famous azz son ! Somebody rolling they eyes right now cause they sick of Uncle Melvin.”

Diddy has been a father in his own right for many years now. All-in-all, he’s the father of Justin Combs, Christian Combs, Chance Combs, D’Lila Star Combs, and Jessie James Combs, as well as Love Sean Combs. He’s also the adopted father of Quincy Taylor Brown with Kim Porter.

Justin Combs recently made headlines after being arrested for driving under the influence, last month. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

