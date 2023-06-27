Recently Diddy sued Diageo, a spirits company that he’s been partnered with. The lawsuit claims that the company was “unwilling to treat its black partners equally.” Now according to Fader, the company has announced that they’re cutting ties with Diddy amid the ongoing lawsuit. Diddy’s suit also claims that the company sidelined “black brands” despite aiming to be an industry leader in diversity. A spokesperson for Diageo made a statement to The Independent. “Mr Combs’s bad-faith actions have clearly breached his contracts and left us no choice but to move to dismiss his baseless complaint and end our business relationship,” she said.

Diddy has been in the news for a variety of different reasons this month. For Father’s Day, he posted an emotional tribute to his late father that many fans found touching. He was also given an Apollo Icon award at the Apollo Theater’s spring benefit earlier in the month. Diddy was honored at the event alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Warby Parker.

Diddy And Diageo Cut Ties

Booze Giant Diageo Slams Diddy’s Racism Accusations, Calls Lawsuit Over Tequila Brand A ‘Sham’ https://t.co/3hQEdsVRDR — billboard (@billboard) June 27, 2023

All month Diddy has been dealing with the ongoing fallout from his son Justin Combs’ arrest. He was arrested and charged with a DUI at the start of June. In the aftermath, he and Justin’s mother Misa Hylton have engaged in an ongoing battle of words and blame for the incident. Back in May, Diddy teamed up with Fabolous and City Girls for a new single. “Act Bad” became not just a song but a theme for many to adopt this summer. It’s the second new single he’s been a part of this year following a remix of Metro Boomin’s hit song “Creepin’.”

In another unfortunate public turn for Diddy, he found himself trending on Twitter for bad reasons. People were reflecting on the bad behavior he displayed during his decades in the public eye. One tweet, in particular, went viral for predicting a “Surviving Diddy” documentary could be made similarly to R. Kelly’s. What do you think of the newest development in Diddy’s legal drama with Diageo? Let us know in the comment section below.

