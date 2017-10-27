fader
- MusicSpirits Company Diageo Ends Association With Diddy Amid LawsuitDiddy and the spirits giant have cut ties amid an ongoing lawsuit.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMulatto Recalls Spending 3 Days In Jail After Wrongful Arrest At AirportShe's able to laugh at her misfortune now but she surely didn't appreciate it when it happened.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Made Rick Ross Rewrite "Devil In A New Dress" Verse At The Last MinuteThe MBDTF Method. By Noah C
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says "Double Standards" Keep Her From Rapping "Like Uzi & Carti"Megan Thee Stallion lays it all on the line for Fader Mag.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlueface & French Montana May Be Readying "Thotiana" Remix VideoIt looked as if the two artists were filming on set.By Erika Marie
- MusicBlueface Shares Credit For Bust Down Dance: "I Might Not Be The Biological Parent"Blueface the enigma uncovered, in the latest Fader cover story.By Devin Ch
- MusicRico Nasty's "Countin' Up" Documentary Will Be Released Next WeekRico Nasty's Fader-produced documentary premieres next week.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Is Tired Of Being The Bad Seed: "I Love The Thought Of Loving Somebody"Future sits down with The Fader in an effort to flip the script on his bum rap.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosGunna And FXXXXY Are Lovesick In Video For "Need U"Red Ferraris and rain. By hnhh
- MusicGucci Mane And Keyshia Ka'oir Are "The Royal Couple" In New IG PostRegal love. By hnhh
- MusicFrench Montana Warned Mac Miller About His Drug Use In DocumentaryFader's "Stop Making Excuses" Documentary on Mac Miller shared insight on his early stages on substance abuse.By Aron A.
- SocietyUK Drill Group 67 Pen Open Letter Against Police Censorship Of Their MusicRoad rap continues to deal with law enforcement's oppressive stance against it.By Devin Ch
- MusicValee Brings A Unique Sound To Chicago Rap In Documentary Short FilmValee goes back to his roots in new documentary short film. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicSZA "Confused" By "Ctrl" Success: "I Didn’t Even F*ck With My Own Album"SZA talks her beloved album "Ctrl" and her feelings after its release.By Chantilly Post
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares Hilarious Story About Meeting Nicki MinajAnd it all happened at Meek Mill's condo. By Aron A.