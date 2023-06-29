Earlier this week, massive spirits company Diageo publicly ended its affiliation with rapper and mogul Diddy. That came after Diddy filed a lawsuit against the company alleging the company of racist dealings with its various partners. It claims that the company poured all its resources into Clooney’s Casamigos brand after acquiring it in 2017. It also claims that the company marketed Diddy’s own DeLeon tequila as “urban” and “black.” Diageo responded by calling the lawsuit a “sham” and dropping Diddy from their brand.

Now many are reacting to the legal proceedings, including Charlamagne Tha God. According to HipHopDx, During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, he asked for some clarification on the lawsuit. “Diddy worked for this company for 15 years, right? Made a billion dollars, literally, but then turns around and sues the company for racism. There had to be a better basis to the lawsuit than just racism right?” the host said. He continued with even stronger objections. “I just wonder, ’cause you have so much success with that company with Ciroc for 15 years and it doesn’t seem like you’ve been able to duplicate that success with DeLeón thus far, but is that a reason to burn a bridge with a company that has helped you make a billion dollars?” While he insists that he’s only asking questions his skepticism is clear.

Charlamagne Tha God Isn’t Sure About Diddy’s Suit

The news surrounding Diddy hasn’t been all bad recently. Earlier this month Diddy received an Icon Award from the Apollo Theater. He also posted an emotional and touching Father’s Day message for his late father.

Earlier this year, Diddy teamed up with Fabolous and City Girls on a new single called “Act Bad.” The song imagines itself as not just a track but an anthem similar to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer.” In the wake of the song many fans on Twitter posted ways that Diddy had “acted bad” in the past which caused him to trend for all the wrong reasons. What do you think of Charlamagne’s comments about Diddy’s lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

