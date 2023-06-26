Diddy shared a birthday post for Dana Tee on his Instagram Story, Monday morning. “Happy Birthday Queen!” he captioned a photo of Dana Tee, the mother of his youngest daughter, Love. He added a picture of Tee and Love together in the post.

Diddy and Dana Tee welcomed Love back in October 2022. At first, he kept the identity of Love’s mother private but it eventually became public that it was Tee in December of that year. She reportedly works in cyber security industry and appears to be from Southern California, according to TMZ.

Diddy At The Met Gala With Yung Miami

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrive to The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

In response to Diddy’s post, fans were quick to troll Yung Miami. “He definitely still hitting that… caresha and JT both looking bad when it comes to their men,” one user commented on a post by TheShadeRoom sharing Diddy’s Story. Another wrote: “I’d be embarrassed if the man I’m claiming calls his BM a ‘Queen’ but calls me a ‘shawty wop.’ I would also be embarrassed if I was dealing with a man who goes harder for his kids, then I do.. Especially if I had a fatherless son.” Check out the birthday tribute below.

The birthday tribute comes a day after Diddy’s son, Christian “King” Combs, 25, walked the red carpet at the BET Awards. While Diddy wasn’t in attendance, he celebrated the moment on social media afterward.

Diddy’s Birthday Tribute

“That’s my baby boy!!!” Diddy captioned a picture of his son on his Instagram Story. “I feel great. I’m honored to be here,” Christian said on the red carpet. “I’m super happy, super excited… Shout-out to my boy Kodak [Black]. We going to take this one home.” Christian collaborated with Kodak on the song, “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.”

