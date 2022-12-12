Diddy and Yung Miami have made it clear that they’re not in an exclusive relationship in the past. However, that didn’t stop the world from reacting in shock when Sean Combs revealed that he fathered a child with another woman recently.

Over the weekend, the “Gotta Move On” hitmaker took to Twitter to share an elusive announcement. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl, Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote on Saturday. At the time, it remained unclear if the New Yorker was the child’s dad or grandpa, and who the mother is.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, internet sleuths have solved the mystery. Thanks to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, we now know that 28-year-old Dana Tran is the infant’s mom.

The young woman works in the cyber security industry. From what’s been uncovered about her so far, she appears to be a Southern California native. According to the outlet she often goes by Dana Tee on social media. However, it seems as though her Instagram account was recently taken down.

It’s currently unknown how she and Diddy first met, or what the extent of that relationship is. The Bad Boy founder clearly isn’t hiding the new addition to his family, though.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Already a father of six, Puff is no stranger to being a parent. Following the death of his ex, Kim Porter, though, the recording artist has been open about how raising teenage girls alone hasn’t been easy on him.

“I was like a part-time father,” he told Yung Miami during their Caresha Please interview earlier this year. “Losing Kim, it was like now I’m a full-time father and my life is really going crazy right now.”

He went on, “Going from just being on the road and stuff to like actually having to raise three girls. I’ve never been in that situation before, I guess God gave me some karma, hit me three times! I’ve got three girls turning 16.”

According to the birth certificate, Love Sean Combs was born on October 15, in Newport Beach, Ca.

Yung Miami🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZpqZmMOmRT — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) December 12, 2022

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Diddy's new baby mama, Dana Tran.

