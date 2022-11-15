Yung Miami is letting it be known that her and Diddy are still a thing. Earlier this week, fans began speculating that the City Girl and the Bad Boy called it quits. Diddy deleted all his photos from Instagram while Yung Miami deleted all the pics of them two together. Because of the IG clean ups, fans assumed the pair had split.

Even 50 Cent addressed the seeming breakup. “LOL PUFFY,” he wrote via Instagram. “You better fix this before i get to Miami or you gonna be stuck playing wit my old shit. LOL you know i don’t miss nothing Justin been knocked it off, we keep it player on this side.” Neither Diddy nor Yung Miami verbally addressed the claims.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 09: Sean Diddy Combs and City Girls rapper Yung Miami seen leaving Under the Bridge, the West London live music venue on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by GC Images/GC Images)

However, the 28-year rapper’s recent Instagram photo lead fans to believe that the pair is still on. Yung Miami shared a photo of herself in her home, surrounded by expensive red rose bouquets. “The way you make me feel these days,” she captioned the sweet post. The post comes just a few weeks after the pair celebrated Diddy’s 53rd birthday. The “Rap Freaks” star gifted her beau a diamond encrusted chain for his special day.

She also dedicated a post to her Papi via Instagram. “I love the way you make ME feel,” Miami shared. As for Diddy, he’s been more vocal about his relationship with the City Girl. During an October interview with The Breakfast Club, Brother Love gushed over his friendship with Miami. “She’s one of my best friends,” Diddy told the hosts. “I’m so blessed to have met this human being, you know what I’m saying. Just the way she makes me laugh. The way she, you know, just, you know, rides with me, and you know what I’m saying… The support without it having to be ‘ah this is my girl or this is this situation,’ you know what I’m saying, she’s like has been a real friend.”

Judging by Caresha’s recent photo — the pair is certainly back on again.