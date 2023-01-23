Yung Miami says that she met Diddy’s family and she loves them all. The City Girls rapper reflected on the experience of meeting the Combs family while speaking with The Shade Room last week.

Miami began by praising Diddy’s mother, Janice.

“Mama Combs, I love her. She treat[s] me like I’m her own,” Miami said. She also added that she loves the twins, who she says are “so cool.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 09: Yung Miami of City Girls performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Diddy and Yung Miami have been officially linked since June 2022.

While Diddy has been hesitant about putting a label on their relationship, he detailed their connection on The Breakfast Club in October.

“She’s one of my best friends,” Diddy told the hosts at the time. “I’m so blessed to have met this human being, you know what I’m saying… Just the way she makes me laugh. The way she, you know, just, you know, rides with me, and you know what I’m saying… The support without it having to be ‘ah this is my girl or this is this situation,’ you know what I’m saying, she’s like has been a real friend.”

Last December, Diddy surprisingly announced the birth of his seventh child, daughter Love Combs, with a woman named Dana Tran. In response to the news, Miami clarified that she’s no one’s “side bitch.”

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” she tweeted.

Yung Miami also made headlines earlier this week after admitting that she likes her partners to urinate on her.

Check out Yung Miami’s full comments with The Shade Room below.

[Via]