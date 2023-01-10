It’s been nearly a month since Diddy took the pop culture world by storm when he surprisingly announced the birth of his seventh child, Love Sean Combs.

The hip-hop mogul certainly isn’t being shy when it comes to sharing content of his baby girl.

Honoree Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Coke onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

On Monday (January 9), the 53-year-old took to his Instagram account to share another video of the newest addition to his family. “BABY LOVE,” reads the caption, while the video shows her smiling in the bath tub. With the new post, it seems as though he cleared the rest of his account’s content. It is currently the only post on his page.

Of course, Diddy found himself in the middle of controversy when he officially announced Love’s birth last month. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest” the new father of seven writes in a tweet from December 10.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

The New York native was known to be in a relationship with Yung Miami, but the world quickly found out that she wasn’t the child’s mother. After rumors began running rampant online, the Bad Boy rapper took to his Twitter account to set the record straight. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today,” he writes in the tweet.

@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

Although the City Girls rapper subsequently joked about being single to The Game, it appears as though the power couple is still together. They shared some romantic photos together from New Year’s Eve and the “Rap Freaks” rapper says their relationship runs deep. “We go to church. He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real. I can talk to him about anything,” she tells PEOPLE in a recent interview.

In order to capitalize off of all of this publicity, the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper dropped his newest single on December 14. “Sex In The Porsche” features PARTYNEXTDOOR and is a lustful track that finds PND taking centre stage before the Revolt TV CEO spits some bars of his own. It serves as the first official collaboration between these two artists.

What are your thoughts on Diddy sharing the new looks on social media? Comment down below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates in music and pop culture.