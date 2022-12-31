Something’s going on at OVO Sound. Albums from PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, dvsn, and Roy Woods vanished from streaming services this week for no known reason as of yet. When fans noticed, they flooded social media sites like Twitter with questions and concerns over the missing projects.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – OCTOBER 02: Roy Woods performs at the Osheaga Get Together festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on October 02, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images)

Another artist affected by this sudden pull was dvsn, although their projects are available on streaming as of writing this article. However, their album A Muse In Her Feelings isn’t available, so there’s some odd inconsistency. Meanwhile, PartyNextDoor’s output is almost completely gone, including his albums PartyNextDoor 2 and 3. Similarly, all of Majid Jordan’s albums disappeared as well. While he’s a more underrated name, Roy Woods also lost his discography on streaming to fans’ dismay.

Furthermore, the common thread tying these artists together is their label: OVO Sound. Drake signed all artists some years ago, and while Party and Roy Woods haven’t dropped in a while, dvsn just released Working On My Karma this year. Also, Majid Jordan dropped Wildest Dreams last year.

As such, many fans are furious at the disappearance, blaming either the streaming services, the label, or Drizzy himself. Maybe a new OVO-exclusive streaming service? While it’s unclear what’s exactly happening with these albums, the label connection warrants an explanation. Some even directed blame at the artists themselves.

“PARTYNEXTDOOR just removed PND. PND2 and PND3 from all platforms….” one user tweeted. “@partynextdoor you better goddamn EXPLAIN YOURSELF BECAUSE WHY?!!” While his albums are gone, features like Diddy’s recent “Sex In The Porsche” are still available.

Another fan tweeted, “@AppleMusic ya’ll have 24 hrs to put them partynextdoor albums back up or i will be making some phone calls.” Of all the reactions, anger at the services has been the most common. “PUT PARTYNEXTDOOR BACK ON APPLE MUSIC OR IM AIRING APPLE HEADQUARTERS OUT,” another user wrote.

fix this shit before i get mad son @partynextdoor pic.twitter.com/Lur4CLfvI8 — 𝒛𝒆𝒐𝒏 💫 (@deemz03) December 31, 2022

However, many raised eyebrows at OVO. “So there’s no PARTYNEXTDOOR, Majid Jordan or DVSN on Apple Music,” a user tweeted. “But every other artist completely fine. did OVO pull the plug on them or what??”

What do you think happened with these OVO discographies on streaming? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on this mystery.