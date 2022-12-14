After welcoming a new child into the world and subsequently finding himself in the middle of an online feud involving Yung Miami, Akademiks, Gina Huynh, and others, Diddy is still coming through with new heat.

Earlier this year, Diddy began plotting away on his next album — the first through his newly established Love Records. Though he’s responsible for some of the most influential figures in hip-hop, there’s no doubt that his ear for R&B is unmatched.

This week, Brother Love unloaded a brand new single from his upcoming album. The Bad Boy executive connected with PartyNextDoor for his new single, “Sex In A Porsche.” The Canadian singer-songwriter’s strain of hazy, lustful R&B takes center stage in one of his seldom releases of the year while Diddy comes through with some bars. The Revolt TV CEO comes through with another smash that will certainly stay on steady rotation well into the new year.

Prior releasing “Sex In A Porsche,” Diddy linked up with Bryson Tiller for the single, “Gotta Move On.” The record peaked at #1 on Billboard’s R&B Airplay charts while later releasing a “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and his “Shawty Wop,” Yung Miami. Additionally, he released a “King’s Remix” alongside Tory Lanez and Fabolous.

PartyNextDoor, on the other hand, has been rather lowkey throughout the year. He linked up with OG Parker for “No Fuss” in January yet he hasn’t offered any updates on new music. Hopefully, 2023 will see a new release from the OVO signee.

Check “Sex In A Porsche” below.

Quotable Lyrics

She think she dreamin’, I had to tell her to breathe

She love to arch it up and give it all to me

I gave her what niggas never gave her, that was honesty

Ayo, the game switched up, the shit lookin’ like try-outs