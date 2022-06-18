Gotta Move On
- SongsDiddy Calls On PartyNextDoor For Lustful "Sex In A Porsche"Diddy taps PartyNextDoor for his new single. By Aron A.
- SongsDiddy & Bryson Tiller Drop "Gotta Move On (Queens Mix)" Ft. Yung Miami & AshantiAfter snippets of Yung Miami and Ashanti's verses surfaced online, we have the official Queens Remix where the ladies talk that talk.By Erika Marie
- GramDiddy's Shares "Dream" Moment Working With Dr. Dre In The StudioThe Bad Boy legend fulfilled a lifelong dream working alongside Dr. Dre. By hnhh
- GramYung Miami Laughs At Diddy's New Dance Tutorial: "Diddy Plsss"The City Girl shared her thoughts on the Bad Boy's new dance routine. By hnhh
- NewsTiffany Haddish & Yung Miami Star In Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Music Video Directed By Teyana TaylorThe comedian plays Puff's professional personal vibe-checker for his night out at the club.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGina Huynh Unleashes On Diddy, Says She Wants "Finder's Fee" For His "Gotta Move On" SingleIt seems as if their situationship is over and Huynh posted evidence suggesting she introduced Diddy to the track that has now become his new single.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsYung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTokRumour has it that Sean Combs' new song is about his ex, Cassie.By Hayley Hynes
- GramCassie's Husband Alex Fine Reacts To Diddy's New Single With LGBTQIA+ PostDiddy allegedly referenced Cassie in his new single, and Alex shared a link to a charity that he says helps people who are in the closet."By Erika Marie