He’s been promoting this track like no other as he touts his R&B record label, and Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t messing around. This New Music Friday, Diddy returned with a new remix to his “Gotta Move On” collaboration with Bryson Tiller. The track has been making a name for itself on the R&B charts, and after teasing updated versions, the Bad Boy mogul dropped off the official “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and his leading lady Yung Miami.

We first heard a snippet of Yung Miami’s addition in a video shared by Diddy, and Ashanti’s inclusion was teased in a viral clip. Now, we not only get to hear what these four hitmakers have come up with, but Diddy also delivered the music video.

Of course, the ladies showed out in their best fits and took over as they added their flavor to Diddy’s hit. For now, the music video can only be seen on YouTube.

Stream below and let us know what you think of this “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix).”

Quotable Lyrics

He ain’t movin’ on, he ain’t had enough of me (Nah)

Half a million on a shoppin’ spree ain’t enough of for me (Go)

Ex lookin’, think I’m trippin’

Hot tub on a yachty, only time I’m trippin’ (Let’s go)

Concierge and the butlers, how I’m livin’ (Come on)