The infamous episode of Drink Champs in which Irv Gotti was a guest is still being talked about to this day. During the conversation, the 52-year-old had a lot to say about his former relationship with singer Ashanti.

Despite being ridiculed by social media users for his disrespectful comments, the music producer still stood by what he said. “It’s my life. I’m not a lying type person… But I just told my truth,” he told Essence.

Additionally, he swore never to speak on the artist again. However, while he promised to stop, it seems like Ashanti is just getting started.

Irv Gotti and Ashanti during ART FOR LIFE Benefit – July 24, 2004 at East Hampton Estate in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Yesterday (October 10), the 41-year-old songstress decided to participate in Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” challenge. The Bad Boy CEO encouraged artists to deliver bars over his latest single after rapper Fabolous hopped on the record on his own.

Soon after, Ashanti decided to join the fun– but she could not resist throwing a little shade. “It’s giving obsessed/It’s giving you stressed/It’s giving you pressed/It’s giving this n*gga missing the best/But it’s been 20 years, please cry less/We can see you and your tears.” she sang on the track.

As of now, Irv has not made a comment on the record.

In other news regarding Ashanti, she recently revealed that her sister was a victim of domestic violence. In a graphic Instagram post, she shared images of her sibling’s wounds and wrote, “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments.” Read more about this here.