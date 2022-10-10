In June of this year, Diddy and Bryson Tiller dropped their joint single “Gotta Move On.” The three-minute record featured a soothing beat accompanied by many drum beats. It fell into the category of R&B– a genre that Diddy is working his hardest to save.

“I feel like R&B was abandoned, and it’s a part of our African American culture,” the Bad Boy CEO told Vanity Fair.

To keep his song climbing the charts, Diddy announced that he would allow artists to deliver bars over the track. Naming it the “#GottaMoveOnChallenge,” the 52-year-old gave everyone 48 hours and promised the winner would get an official co-sign from him.

The idea came after Fabolous, famous New York rapper, decided to hop on the record on his own. Not only did he deliver bars, but he also created visuals similar to the original video.

Pleased by Fab’s work, Diddy admitted that he did not know if anyone would be able to top him.

Check out the remix below and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

May all your pain be champagne

It ain’t go the way you planned, but plans change

I don’t want your love

Thought I was feeling you, but you’re a munch, my love