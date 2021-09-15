irv gotti
- RelationshipsIrv Gotti Faces Trolling Amid Ashanti & Nelly Pregnancy ReportsSocial media is letting Irv Gotti have it following reports that Nelly and Ashanti are expecting their first child.By Cole Blake
- MusicDame Dash Says Irv Gotti's Latest Criticism Has Him Concerned About His Mental HealthDame Dash has responded to Irv Gotti's comments on his role at Roc-A-Fella Records.By Cole Blake
- MusicIrv Gotti Recalls Scaring Nas In Baltimore: "What If We Get Killed?"Irv Gotti left Nas fearing for his life during a trip to Baltimore.By Cole Blake
- MusicElliott Wilson Takes Issue With Irv Gotti’s “Drink Champs” Appearance: “Petition To End All Irv Gotti Interviews?”Elliott Wilson isn't happy with Irv Gotti getting a platform on Drink Champs.By Cole Blake
- MusicIrv Gotti Says JAY-Z Carried Roc-A-FellaIrv Gotti downplayed Dame Dash's role in the success of Roc-A-Fella.By Cole Blake
- MusicIrv Gotti Says He Still Has Beef With Fat Joe: "He Never Apologized"Irv Gotti and Fat Joe still appear to be at odds.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsIrv Gotti Discusses Gunna, Drake, And Ashanti On "Drink Champs"The iconic producer had a lot to say.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureChris Gotti Reflects On Jay-Z Working With 50 Cent To Spite Irv Gotti Over Nas Collab: Watch"It's good business," Hova told Irv at the time.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsWhat Happened Between Irv Gotti & Ashanti?Irv Gotti and Ashanti's intricate relationship saw them create iconic hits at Murder Inc Records, but their romance stole headlines.By HNHH Staff
- Relationships50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti Amid Nelly & Ashanti's Relationship Rumors50 Cent poked fun at Irv Gotti in response to the Ashanti-Nelly rumors.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Envy Says Irv Gotti Owes Him $10,000 For A Record He Produced Years AgoThe topic came up as Jess Hilarious also discussed unfulfilled payments that Master P owes her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Recalls Turning Down $1.3 Million Offer From UMG50 Cent says he once shot down $1.3 million from UMG to avoid Irv Gotti.By Cole Blake
- MusicIrv Gotti Deems Cash Money The Greatest Hip Hop LabelIrv believes "if they ever wanted to sell, Baby and Slim could get a billi."By Erika Marie
- MusicNelly & Ashanti Shake The Internet With Intimate Performance The former couple shared a steamy dance on stage. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureAshanti Dishes On Her New Single, "Definitely About A Real Situation"Ashanti's also explained why it took her so long to respond to Irv Gotti.By Lawrencia Grose
- SongsAshanti Is Done With Playing Games On "Falling For You"If you need a song to be the soundtrack to your break up, Ashanti has delivered.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsAshanti Claims Irv Gotti Would Say No One Wanted To Work With HerIn a must-watch interview on Angie Martinez's podcast, Ashanti is giving her side of the story.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAshanti Believes Irv Gotti Is "Bitter" & Calls His Comments "Really Negative"Ebro wanted to know why she wasn't in the Murder Inc doc and Ashanti suggested she needed to protect herself.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsAshanti Calls Irv Gotti A LiarIn a teaser for her interview with Angie Martinez, Ashanti is speaking her truth.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAshanti Seemingly Addresses Irv Gotti On "Gotta Move On" ChallengeAshanti is finally firing back at Irv after all his comments: "It's giving obsessed."By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicIrv Gotti Shuts Down Trolls Bringing Up 50 Cent During Ja Rule & Fat Joe's "Verzuz"He said it was "all good" that they were making jibes about Fif, adding, "Your hero ain't what you think he is."By Erika Marie