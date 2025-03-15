Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Speaks On His Disdain For Irv Gotti After Murder Inc. Mogul's Passing

Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal recently sat down with The Art Of Dialogue to talk about a lot of topics, including his former employer's legal scandal. However, one of the most unfiltered and controversial parts of the conversation came when the interviewer asked him about his thoughts on Irv Gotti, the late Murder Inc. cofounder who sadly passed away earlier this year. Deal didn't like Irv at all, and he elaborated on why. It seems like this is more of an issue of character than anything else, although we want to make it clear that these remarks shouldn't result in a wave of disrespect to grieving loved ones, something that the ex security guard avoided.

"I don't have no compassion," Gene Deal remarked concerning Irv Gotti, specifically commenting on his passing. "You know, I have compassion for his brother, Chris Gotti. Chris Gotti was a good dude, he was alright. Me and Irv got in a couple of spats, and Chaz told me not to do anything or say anything to him because it was going to mess up their deal and what he thought Irv was going to do for Black hands.

Irv Gotti Beef

"Irv Gotti, you know, everybody talk that s**t," Gene Deal continued. "To me, I got my own thing. He wasn't a good dude to me. He had talked s**t to me around Chaz [Williams] one time at the China Club and another time. And I ain't the type of dude that... You know, you're not going to sit up here and talk s**t to me and I'm not going to say nothing or do nothing to you. But because I respected Chaz, I didn't. And that always sat bad with me on him.

"So to me, he wasn't a good dude to me," Gene Deal concluced concerning Irv Gotti and his industry rifts. "Because you got to understand those guys who was trying to use other people's names and trying to use other people's status to make it seem like they like that and they live that life like that. You know if the guy got it in him. You know what the guy really doing. He ain't have it in him like that. But he always tried to portray it when he became good friends with Supreme. But he ain't the type of n***a to bust a grape in a wine factory."