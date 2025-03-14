Diddy's Former Bodyguard Speculates On Who Was Responsible For 50 Cent's 2000 Shooting

50 Cent got shot nine times back in 2000, and a couple of years later, he joined superstars like Diddy in hip-hop's limelight.

Gene Deal, a former bodyguard who worked for Diddy, has spent a lot of time talking about his former employer's legal scandal as of late. During his most recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, though, he took a break from that to recall when 50 Cent notoriously suffered nine bullet wounds back in 2000. Deal was with the BMF crew in Mexico the day that the shooting happened, and 50's manager apparently approached him and said that he needed to speak to Supreme because Fif got shot and was in the ICU. Deal then called the G-Unit mogul and eventually spoke to his girl, who let him know he was okay.

However, Diddy's former bodyguard also theorized as to who could've shot 50 Cent or been responsible for it. "I don't know who was behind it, bruh," he remarked. "I know that Irv Gotti and them had put it out there like they was a part of it and they was going to do it that night, the day at the meeting, from their conversations and how they was acting. They had to have something to do with it. And then come to find out that the dudes who did it was working for Murder, Inc."

50 Cent & Irv Gotti

Speaking of Irv Gotti, 50 Cent disrespected him after his saddening passing, jabbing about it on social media. This led to a couple of other beef situations, such as 50's eviscerations of Joe Budden after the rapper and podcaster suggested the Queens multi-hyphenate needs therapy for his Irv comments. He hasn't slowed down his Diddy jokes, either. As such, the 49-year-old will probably always have some online narrative or feud to engage with.

In fact, 50 Cent said Gene Deal told the truth in this interview with The Art Of Dialogue via an Instagram post, which you can check out by clicking on the second "Via" link down below. Elsewhere, his former client Diddy faces new trial updates in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering case. That won't start until later this year in May, but the months leading up to it are crucial to its smooth and fair process.

