50 Cent Goes Berserk On Joe Budden After Stating He Needs Therapy For Trolling Irv Gotti

50 Cent is under fire from Joe Budden and his podcast crew over how he talked about Irv Gotti leading up to his death. On the latest episode of the show, the panel got into a lively debate, specifically over the morality of Fif's social media antics. After getting into the history between the G-Unit icon and the Murder Inc. founder, Joe stepped in and stated that "hip-hop is the new meaning for 'I need therapy.'" He then added, "Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy." One of the crew members then brought up how some folks were coming after 50 for his comments because of Irv Gotti's "likability."
However, that argument was shot down quite quickly. Most of the panel refuted that by saying that no matter a person's likeness or standing, it's wrong to speak so poorly on a person that's deceased. That's when Joe Budden once again said, "I think its wrong. N****s need help." This clip didn't take long to reach 50 Cent's circle and he's already firing back with an aggressive response. "Stay out my mix Joe talking about I need therapy. B_itch you need to stop walking around naked. The fvck is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!"
What Did 50 Cent Say About Irv Gotti?
Thats a reference to Joe's lewdness charge that was eventually dropped in New Jersey. He was caught on a neighbor's Ring camera trying to enter the code presumably to his apartment. However, once he noticed he was at the wrong room, he left. Right now, fans are having a good laugh over 50 Cent's retaliation. However, let's take a moment to reflect on this thought from Joe.
Overall, you can argue that 50 Cent's thoughts about Irv Gotti are just as bad as Kanye West's comments about the late Virgil Abloh. Even though the racial and anti-Semitic rants amplify Ye's issues, 50's are just as malicious because he's still disrespecting someone who's lost their life. "I'm smoking on dat Gotti pack. Nah God bless him 🕊️LOL." "Damn homie, in high school you was the man homie, WTF happened to you." Just because 50 has a better public perception than Kanye, it definitely doesn't absolve him from any critique for these comments above. It will be interesting to see now how this feud plays out between Joe and 50, especially with a lot of people agreeing with the former's thoughts.