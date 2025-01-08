Joe Budden Explains How He Beat His Lewdness Case In Return To His Podcast

Budden's court date was known to be on January 16.

Things seems to be all hunky-dory for Joe Budden because he's back at The Joe Budden Podcast studio this week. The New York native has been out of the office, so to speak, for about a week and a half thanks to his shocking lewdness charge. Reports of this wild revelation broke through on New Year's Eve, however the actual incident took place back on December 4. It all went down at approximately 7:21 a.m. inside Joe Budden's apartment building in Edgewater, New Jersey. The rapper turned podcaster was completely nude while trying to enter a neighbor's room across the hall. The resident caught the entire thing on his Ring doorbell camera, and he was trying to punch in the code for the door.

However, after most likely realizing he wasn't at the right place, he eventually made his way back. At various times throughout the podcast's existence, Joe has mentioned his sleepwalking habits and that it was another possible instance that caused this to happen. Since he's been out of his studio, he was sort of addressing the matter on social media and he became subject to a lot of jokes and also ridicule as well. Overall, he and his co-hosts were pretty nonchalant about it all and it seems that their confidence that this didn't really mean much was apropos.

Joe Budden Is Back In Studio

Joe Budden was supposed to be going to court on January 16 to have this all taken care of. But for reasons unexplained in the clip above, his time having to appear in front of a judge is over. In his first episode back, he explained to his crew that everything went very smoothly and that his judge was "fair, reasonable, was attentive, [and] wasn't on no bulls***." Additionally, what helped Budden's argument was how she broke down certain crimes by statutes such as stalking, which didn't apply to him.