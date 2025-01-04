Joe Budden's Podcast Co-host Supports Him Amid His Lewdness Charge

Budden was the talk of the town earlier this week.

Joe Budden's 2025 is not getting off to the start that he probably envisioned. Right now, the rapper turned podcaster is facing legal trouble following a December incident in New Jersey. According to multiple previous reports, the "Pump It Up" MC is currently looking to dispute a lewdness charge from the 4th of that month from his neighbor in his apartment building. The person's Ring doorbell camera caught the rapper completely naked trying to enter the code to unlock the room.

However, after failing to enter and almost certainly recognizing he was at the wrong place, Joe Budden eventually went back to his across the hall. This all yet to be confirmed as the controversial hip-hop media figure will be heading to court on January 16 to sort things out. Budden's lawyer, Nima Ameri, has since slammed Police Chief Donald Martin's announcement of the charge. "The allegations against Mr. Budden are a minor charge, not even resulting in an arrest," he began.

Joe Budden Will Be Going To Court On January 16

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Joe Budden attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

"A charge Mr. Budden is looking forward to beating in court on the merits, not in the press. The Chief's comments are reckless, and in our opinion racially motivated. Our research has not shown a single press release on a disorderly person charge on the police website this year. His choice to single out Mr. Budden in our opinion is self-motivated and based off of Mr. Budden’s race and celebrity status." Additionally, the podcast host has also been subtly addressing all of the noise surrounding the situation.