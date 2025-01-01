OVO Chubbs Is Loving The Jokes About Joe Budden's Lewdness Incident

Fans have been making tons of jokes about the incident on social media.

OVO Chubbs reacted with a laughing emoji to a post jokingly comparing Joe Budden to Diddy following the podcast host's lewdness charge in New Jersey. "Joe Budden got possessed by the spirit of Diddy," the caption reads. Budden allegedly stood naked outside a neighbor's apartment in the middle of the night.

Fans have been making endless jokes about the incident since it became public on Monday. "Joe about to destroy Drake in the next podcast now," one fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "If that ring cam footage hits the timeline," with a laughing emoji.

Budden's lawyer, Nima Ameri, has already released a statement responding to the charge. In doing so, he called out Edgewater Police Chief Donald A. Martin. "The allegations against Mr. Budden are a minor charge, not even resulting in an arrest," he said, as caught by TMZ. "A charge Mr. Budden is looking forward to beating in court on the merits, not in the press. The Chief's comments are reckless, and in our opinion racially motivated. Our research has not shown a single press release on a disorderly person charge on the police website this year. His choice to single out Mr. Budden in our opinion is self motivated and based off of Mr. Budden’s race and celebrity status."

Budden will appear in court on January 16, 2025, to address the charge. Check out the post below that had OVO Chubbs laughing.