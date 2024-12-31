Joe Budden Is Getting The Meme Treatment Following His Shocking Lewdness Charge

Joe Budden is now being referred to as "Joe Buddout," "Joe Button," and more.

Joe Budden usually trends on hip-hop Twitter for his hot takes. But today, the rapper turned podcaster is going viral on the platform for his wild lewdness charge. If you didn't hear, The Joe Budden Podcast host was allegedly in his apartment building walking around completely naked. A neighbor called the Edgewater Police Department in New Jersey to report him after seeing Joe through his doorbell camera. He was allegedly trying to enter a code on the person's door and eventually returned back to his own. According to the court complaint, this all took place back on December 4. Additionally, according to TMZ the person's two young daughters also saw the media pundit nude.

On January 16, Joe Budden will address this matter in court. This alleged incident could be another sleepwalking mishap, as he's previously stated on his platform that he's got a habit of doing so. Moreover, some social media sleuths dug up an older episode of him possibly speaking about this December 4 debacle. In it he jokes about it, but this has obviously become a more serious matter. He also could have been hinting at this charge back in the second week of the month when he was absent from the show.

The Internet Has Jokes, Explanations, And More Surrounding Joe Budden's Incident

Then, he was saying he was dealing with a "personal family matter." It gets a little more convoluted too due to the fact that Joe also explained on an episode that he was kicked out of his apartment complex for trying to record episodes there. So, the real reason as to why he's been filming in a different location lately is unknown. However, there's a good chance it's stemming from this lewdness ordeal. Joe's attorney, Nima Ameri, has recently called out the New Jersey department for these "reckless" and "racially motivated" comments.

She also added, "[It's] a charge Mr. Budden is looking forward to beating in court on the merits, not in the press." While he is technically innocent until proven guilty, the internet is still having a field day with this. Threads surrounding this headline are riddled with child-like roasts and name calling such as "Joe Buddout" and more. Others are little more disgusted, but not too shocked either at this development. One user writes, "Joe Budden got arrested for some real sus misconduct behavior and I’m not surprised at all." "Joe Budden admitted he snuck into his ex house and hid under the bed and n****s just laughed," another points out.

