Joe Budden Charged With Lewdness After Standing Naked Outside Neighbor's Apartment

Joe Budden will appear in court regarding the incident, next month.

Joe Budden has reportedly been charged with lewdness after an incident in Edgewater, New Jersey where he allegedly stood naked outside a neighbor's apartment. The resident alerted police after seeing the podcast host through his doorbell camera. In the footage, Budden allegedly attempts to enter a code on the door before eventually returning to his own apartment across the hall. Budden will appear in court to address the matter on January 16, 2025.

Edgewater Police Chief Donald A. Martin detailed the situation in a press release on Monday, emphasizing that these are still just allegations. “These charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Martin wrote. As noted by Hot 97, Budden has previously described himself as a “sleepwalker" on The Joe Budden Podcast.

Joe Budden Speaks During UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As news of the charge has surfaced on social media, fans have been making plenty of jokes. One user on Instagram noted in the comments section of Hot 97's post: "50 gon have a field day" with laughing emojis. Others came to his defense. In addition to noting his sleepwalking past, one user wrote: "This is weird, YES but why did the neighbors call the police if they knew it was him and he already went into his apartment."

Joe Budden Faces A Lewdness Charge In New Jersey

Budden has yet to comment on the charge directly, although he did share a picture of Jeff Teague smirking at his phone on his Instagram Story, Tuesday afternoon. Check out the full statement from Edgewater Police Chief Donald A. Martin on Joe Budden below. Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.