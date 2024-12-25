Dame Dash Reveals How Jay-Z Allegedly Prevented Joe Budden From Dropping A Roc-A-Fella Album

Dame Dash is putting the blame on Jay-Z.

Dame Dash says Joe Budden was supposed to release an album on Roc-A-Fella, but Jay-Z refused to facilitate the deal. He discussed the situation during a new interview with The Art of Dialogue, amid his long-standing feud with his former business partner.

“He [Jay] didn’t want no parts of that sh*t,” Dame said of why an album never came to fruition. When asked what Jay’s issue with Budden was, Dame responded: “What was his issue with everybody bro? He always had an issue. I don’t know. Jay was retiring since Reasonable Doubt. He wanted to get the f*ck away from us since Reasonable Doubt… It was always a problem with anything that kinda like had the potential to be another anchor for us where we didn’t have to depend on him. He didn’t want none of that.”

Dame Dash Poses With Jay-Z At The 40/40 Club

Damon Dash and Jay-Z during The Launch of Jay Z's 40/40 Club - Inside Party at 40/40 Sports Bar in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, Dame revealed that he thought he lined up John Legend to sign with Roc-A-Fella, but that fell through as well. Fans on social media have been having mixed feelings about Dame’s comments. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote: “People should take lessons instead of hating! Dame wanted a bigger label with more artists and Jay Z simply wanted his own label for him and his crew. They had different ambitions and different goals Dame needs to stop crying about it this happens in business every day!” Others doubted the validity of the story and complained about how frequently Dame discusses Jay-Z.

