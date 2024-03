Former Dame Dash Music Group and Roc-A-Fella Records member Beanie Sigel has had quite the career, selling over two million albums worldwide. As a veteran of the game, he has worked with many artists including Jay Z, Freeway, Meek Mill, Young Gunz, G-Unit, The Roots, Ghostface Killah, Scarface, R. Kelly, Travis Barker, and more. He has released 6 solo studio albums, his first, The Truth, is RIAA certified Gold. He has yet to be able to recapture the success of his youth.