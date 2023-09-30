roc-a-fella
- MusicJay-Z Protects Dame Dash From Having To Sell His Roc-A-Fella SharesA film producer is still trying to collect the $832,000 that Dame owes him, but Hov and "Biggs" Burke pumped the brakes on this process.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDame Dash Will Have To Sell His Remaining Roc-A-Fella Records Shares To Pay Off DebtHe needs to pay a major debt from a 2022 lawsuit. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMemphis Bleek Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperBleek's career is a hip-hop symphony, a harmonious blend of rap artistry and savvy business maneuvers.By Jake Skudder
- MusicKareem "Biggs" Burke Net Worth 2024: What's The Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Worth?Roc-A-Fella Records, co-founded by Kareem "Biggs" Burke in 1995, transformed the music scene and solidified his industry influence.By Axl Banks
- MusicState Property: Where Are They Now?The Roc-A-Fella supergroup “Can’t stop, won’t stop!”By Demi Phillips
- RelationshipsDame Dash Claims He Only Made $5000 In 2022, Asks To Reduce Child Support PaymentsHowever, Rachel Roy isn't buying it. By Aron A.
- MusicBeanie Sigel Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExploring Beanie Sigel's $100 thousand net worth, his rap career, and financial situation in 2024.By Axl Banks
- MusicDame Dash Claims He's "Retaking" Roc-A-Fella Amid JAY-Z DisputeDame Dash says he's still the CEO of Roc-A-Fella.By Cole Blake
- MusicDame Dash Says There Wouldn't Be A "Rapping Jay-Z" Without HimDame Dash says he saw the potential in Jay-Z when the major labels didn't. By Aron A.
- MusicMemphis Bleek Reflects On Jay-Z's Wild Behavior In His Younger YearsHe told a story about being locked inside a club and forced to pay to leave,By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z Didn't Think Kanye West Was Worth Signing, Dame Dash ClaimsThe estranged Roc-A-Fella executive took credit for fighting with Hov and Lyor Cohen to get the Chicago artist on their roster of MCs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDame Dash "Saved" Memphis Bleek, He Claims While Recalling Label StoriesThe executive claimed that he got the rapper out of a nasty deal in which people in his circle were robbing him of his publishing rights.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDame Dash "Broke" But "Proud," Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Says He's Been "Losing Money For Years"Dame's interview with "The CEO Show" is out now and full of gems, such as calling DJ Vlad a culture vulture.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDame Dash On Jay-Z: "We Can Always Talk It Out""That's still my brother," Dame Dash says of Jay-Z.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDame Dash Says Irv Gotti's Latest Criticism Has Him Concerned About His Mental HealthDame Dash has responded to Irv Gotti's comments on his role at Roc-A-Fella Records.By Cole Blake
- MusicJay-Z "Volume 2… Hard Knock Life" Turns 25The milestone project remains the best-selling album of his career.By Demi Phillips