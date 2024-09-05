Dame Dash Challenges 50 Cent To "CEO War" Involving Their TV Networks

He didn't appreciate 50's mockery.

Dame Dash is a mogul. He's never pitched himself as a rapper, as evidenced by the song "I Am Dame Dash" where he raps about not being able to rap. We digress. Dash is someone who flexes on ops with business. This is why he decided to challenge 50 Cent on the business front. The former Roc-A-Fella boss told 50 to put his money where his mouth is, with regards to his TV network. He went as far as to say that his network would outperform 50's in direct competition.

You might be asking why. As with most feuds involving 50 Cent, 50 Cent started it. The rapper claimed that Dame Dash "has no money now" during an episode of the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast. Dash caught wind of this, and decided to clap back on Instagram. "Somebody definitely sent me that cute sh*t 50 said about me not having no money," Dash confirmed. "I feel like now me and 50 should have a battle, and no gangster sh*t.... That would be whack and corny for the culture." The alternative Dame Dash proposed was a "CEO War."

Dame Dash Tried To Get 50 To Buy Roc-A-Fella Shares

Dash wants to see which hip hop businessman has their pulse on the culture. "He’s in the television network business now," he asserted. "Let’s do CEO War... “I’m going to drop my network. And what I’m going to do is also drop a new original American movie." Dash then urged 50 Cent to drop a movie on his network, so the two could directly compete. The businessman didn't stop there. He used the opportunity to goad 50 into purchasing the 33% stake in Roc-A-Fella Records. Dame Dash has been ordered to sell off his share of the legendary label, but has been unable to find a buyer that suits his price range.