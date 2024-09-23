50 Cent Continues Clowning Dame Dash After Steve Stoute's Viral Comments

50 Cent is relentless.

50 Cent reacted to Steve Soute's comments on Dame Dash during his appearance on The Pivot podcast by sharing a clip of the interview on Instagram on Sunday. In the video, Stoute responded to Dame's grill falling out of his mouth live on Instagram. "It’s embarrassing I mean its da Rock what is you doing playing wit 50," 50 captioned the post.

Fans in the comments shared plenty of laughs over 50's antics. "He still mad at Dame Dash for smacking him up," one user wrote. Another added: "Lying through your teeth and they fall out is a different level of lying." One user brought up Dame Dash speaking about suffering from diabetes. They wrote: "Dame Dash has type one diabetes. It's significant to note that when sugar is floating through the blood it destroys everything that it touches for long periods of time. This would include the arteries, the kidneys, and definitely the teeth. Furthermore, people with blood sugar issues are notorious for having mood swings and mental health issues. Dame Dash– as many know is notorious for flying off the handle. Mystery solved."

50 began his back-and-forth with Dame after an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, earlier this month. During the interview, he recalled Dame scoffing at his first $1 million paycheck. “The only person that pointed out that a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash, and he has no money now," 50 said. "'That ain’t no money. After you get a watch, a chain, you look out for the homies and you do this, that and the third… it’s nothing.' And I was like, ‘N***a, I’m from 134th Street. A million dollars is a lot of money.’ I’m thinking I hit the lotto! How you gonna say it’s no money? I just never forgot that because of how it felt.”

50 Cent Continues Trolling Dame Dash

Dame ended up firing back, challenging 50 to a "CEO War." Check out 50's latest jab at Dame on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

