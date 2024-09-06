Dame Dash Has Dental Malfunction While Addressing 50 Cent On IG Live

50 Cent was quick to react.

Dame Dash and 50 Cent have been wrapped up in a social media spat as of late, which began when Fif mocked Dash's financial issues on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. Dash decided to hop on Instagram Live this week to address this, delving deeper into his financial hardships. He referenced 50 Cent and telling him that $1 million is not a lot of money, doubling down. “Hell no it ain’t no money,” he said. "N***a I owe $8 million in taxes right now to one state. A million ain’t going to help me. I can’t even have no money until I make at least 16 million.”

From there, Dash explained that he wanted to see if 50 Cent was "the real deal." Unfortunately, immediately after saying this, his grill fell out of his mouth. It's unclear exactly why this happened, but he proceeded to go off-camera for a moment to fix it before returning.

Dame Dash's Grill Pops Out

Of course, viewers in the Livebitez comments section were quick to point out that 50 Cent would have a field day with this. "Wheeew, 50 is gonna have a blast with this one!" one fan wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "Why just why did you give 50 this type of ammo," another asked. It didn't take long for Fif to respond. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share a clip of the wild moment. "😳wow ya man 🦷 teeth fell out his mouth LOL 😆 what a week, all roads lead to Shreveport let’s work. LMAO😆🤣@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he wrote.