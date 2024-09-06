Dame Dash Has Dental Malfunction While Addressing 50 Cent On IG Live

2022 InvestFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
50 Cent was quick to react.

Dame Dash and 50 Cent have been wrapped up in a social media spat as of late, which began when Fif mocked Dash's financial issues on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. Dash decided to hop on Instagram Live this week to address this, delving deeper into his financial hardships. He referenced 50 Cent and telling him that $1 million is not a lot of money, doubling down. “Hell no it ain’t no money,” he said. "N***a I owe $8 million in taxes right now to one state. A million ain’t going to help me. I can’t even have no money until I make at least 16 million.” 

From there, Dash explained that he wanted to see if 50 Cent was "the real deal." Unfortunately, immediately after saying this, his grill fell out of his mouth. It's unclear exactly why this happened, but he proceeded to go off-camera for a moment to fix it before returning.

Read More: Dame Dash Challenges 50 Cent To "CEO War" Involving Their TV Networks

Dame Dash's Grill Pops Out

Of course, viewers in the Livebitez comments section were quick to point out that 50 Cent would have a field day with this. "Wheeew, 50 is gonna have a blast with this one!" one fan wrote alongside a laughing emoji. "Why just why did you give 50 this type of ammo," another asked. It didn't take long for Fif to respond. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share a clip of the wild moment. "😳wow ya man 🦷 teeth fell out his mouth LOL 😆 what a week, all roads lead to Shreveport let’s work. LMAO😆🤣@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he wrote.

As for Dash, he took to social media today to poke fun at himself for the viral moment. “My diamond grills popped out because that’s what happens when you’re broke," he said. What do you think of Dame Dash's grill popping out while he was talking about 50 Cent on Instagram Live? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Taunts Dame Dash While Listing His Grievances With The Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder

[Via]

