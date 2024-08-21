Dame Dash Reveals How He Got So “Broke” Before Roc-A-Fella Auction

BYCaroline Fisher533 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 InvestFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Damon Dash attends the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
According to Dame Dash, it wasn't all that difficult.

It's no secret that Dame Dash has dealt with some financial issues in recent years. Currently, he's gearing up to watch his Roc-A-Fella shares be auctioned off by the government. The auction is scheduled for later this month, and the minimum bid is $1.2 million. Profits from the sale will reportedly go to Josh Webber and Muddy Waters Pictures, who won a massive defamation and copyright lawsuit against Dash in 2022.

Ahead of the auction, he chatted with fans on Instagram Live, providing them with an update on his financial status. He answered one of fans' most frequent questions, which is how exactly he's gotten to this point. According to him, it wasn't actually all that difficult.

Read More: Dame Dash Promises Roc-A-Fella Chain To Highest "Reasonable Doubt" Bidder

Dame Dash Claims Investing In His Dreams Made Him Broke

"Somebody asked me how I got so broke," he began. "Investing in my dreams. You know, when you're investing in your dreams and you dream big, you're always gon' be broke. You'll have a lot of sh*t but I don't have no money for nobody else if that's what you call broke. That's what it is. Either way, I'm get with y'all. Stay tuned. I'm curious to see how it all rolls out." Dash's latest update arrives just days after he promised to sweeten the deal for whoever ends up buying his portion of Roc-A-Fella.

In a clip that surfaced earlier this week, he revealed that he'll be gifting "an original Roc-A-Fella chain from around [his] neck" to the buyer. "If I don't give you the chain, it's not a legit Roc-A-Fella chain," he added at the time. What do you think of Dame Dash addressing how he became so "broke" on Instagram Live? What about his claim that investing in his dreams is the culprit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Dame Dash Fires Back At JAY-Z For His Latest Move Regarding "Reasonable Doubt"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...