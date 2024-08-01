Dame Dash Will Reportedly Have Roc-A-Fella Shares Auctioned Off After Sale Attempts

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Damon Dash attends The 2015 Grammy Awards: SESAC Brunch at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills on February 8, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Dame Dash has tried to sell off his shares in the Roc for a while now, but after losing a court battle, it seems like this process won't be on his own terms.

It looks like Dame Dash will finally fulfill his years-long mission to sell off his shares in Roc-A-Fella... but not on his own terms. Moreover, TMZ Hip Hop reports that the U.S. Marshall will publicly auction off his 33.3% interest in the company he co-founded with Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke at an August 29 Manhattan event, according to supposed legal documents reportedly obtained by the publication. Apparently, hopefuls will have to email attorney Christopher Brown in order to register to appear at the auction. Brown represents Josh Webber, a film director who won an $800K-plus civil judgement against the music executive two years ago over copyright infringement and defamation.

Along with Muddy Waters Pictures, Webber produced the film Dear Frank and sued Dame Dash for allegedly falsely claiming to folks that he owned the rights to the film even after the project dropped him. According to TMZ, the court documents specify that this auction for the Roc-A-Fella shares is to cover this judgement, and that Hov's Reasonable Doubt is the Roc's biggest asset. The minimum bid for Dash's shares must be at least $1.2 million at the auction. We'll see who ends up with this historically contentious and now infamous stake.

Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella Shares Will Be Up For Auction

Furthermore, this comes after Dame Dash tried to sell his Roc-A-Fella shares, including Reasonable Doubt, on multiple occasions, none of which had proved successful. However, Lupe Fiasco had an interesting proposal regarding this, as he asked Drake to buy Dame's shares.

"@champagnepapi will keep it safe for generations to come," the Chicago MC expressed on social meida. "This is grail and influenced an innumerable amount of rappers to see it peddle such a lack of grace genuinely hurts my feelings a little bit. But also on savages s**t f**k it…either donate it to a museums for safekeeping or seriously let Drake make an offer so he can put in where it needs to be. Or just keep the s**t OG you should be infinitely proud of this. Without it there is no me as I am and I'm sure other MC's will agree." We'll se whether Aubrey Graham will hit up the Big Apple on August 29.

