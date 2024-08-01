Dame Dash Will Reportedly Have Roc-A-Fella Shares Auctioned Off After Sale Attempts

Dame Dash has tried to sell off his shares in the Roc for a while now, but after losing a court battle, it seems like this process won't be on his own terms.

It looks like Dame Dash will finally fulfill his years-long mission to sell off his shares in Roc-A-Fella... but not on his own terms. Moreover, TMZ Hip Hop reports that the U.S. Marshall will publicly auction off his 33.3% interest in the company he co-founded with Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke at an August 29 Manhattan event, according to supposed legal documents reportedly obtained by the publication. Apparently, hopefuls will have to email attorney Christopher Brown in order to register to appear at the auction. Brown represents Josh Webber, a film director who won an $800K-plus civil judgement against the music executive two years ago over copyright infringement and defamation.

Along with Muddy Waters Pictures, Webber produced the film Dear Frank and sued Dame Dash for allegedly falsely claiming to folks that he owned the rights to the film even after the project dropped him. According to TMZ, the court documents specify that this auction for the Roc-A-Fella shares is to cover this judgement, and that Hov's Reasonable Doubt is the Roc's biggest asset. The minimum bid for Dash's shares must be at least $1.2 million at the auction. We'll see who ends up with this historically contentious and now infamous stake.

Dame Dash's Roc-A-Fella Shares Will Be Up For Auction

Furthermore, this comes after Dame Dash tried to sell his Roc-A-Fella shares, including Reasonable Doubt, on multiple occasions, none of which had proved successful. However, Lupe Fiasco had an interesting proposal regarding this, as he asked Drake to buy Dame's shares.