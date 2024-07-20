Dame Dash Might Actually Be Selling His Share Of Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares419 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash speaks during "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)
We know how this debacle over "Reasonable Doubt" between Dame Dash and Jay-Z has ended in the past... Will things change now?

Dame Dash has apparently been trying to get out of Roc-A-Fella for a while now, most recently reaching out to Kendrick Lamar with an offer to sell his one-third share in the company to him. But his most recent Instagram post has some fans scratching their heads, as he included the cover art for Jay-Z's album Reasonable Doubt and the following caption: "This s**t is for sale 1/3 ... only real inquiries only." Moreover, it's unclear if Dame wants to sell his partial ownership of the rights to the 1996 album or is talking about his one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella as a whole. Probably both, but history tells us that this could be a complicated process.

Furthermore, as we alluded to before, this is far from the first time that Dame Dash has tried to sell off his role in the Roc and move on. But when he tried to sell his share of Reasonable Doubt, the record company and Jay-Z himself were quick to respond with their best efforts to prevent this from happening. From the looks of it, they resolved the issue and agreed that Dame can eventually sell his shares in Roc-A-Fella, but not anything related to an album, since the actual ownership behind it is much more complicated. The crux of the Roc's legal team was this: Dame can't sell something he doesn't own, and it held up.

Read More: Dame Dash Was Confident Jay-Z And Nas Beef Would Never Get Violent

Dame Dash Tries To Sell His Part Of The Roc Yet Again

Elsewhere, this comes amid Dame Dash, multiple other reflections on the Roc-A-Fella days and how he looks back at that era today. "In that moment, Roc-A-Fella was in trouble and if that ‘Big Pimpin” didn’t work, I was gon’ start rapping," he told the Moguls In The Making podcast. "[I don’t got bars, but] I would have just did it for the company." "Everything Jay said, he was pretending to be me," Dame added about the smash hit.

Meanwhile, Dame Dash also recently commented on the horrifying nature of the Diddy situation. "If that were something I see happened to my daughters, Puff… he’s dead," he remarked to Choppin It Up concerning the Cassie video. "I'd go do the time or I'd try to figure out how not to have to go do the time. I don’t think I could handle watching any many touching or doing any kind of violence to my daughters."

Read More: Dame Dash Claims Diddy & Biggie Bit Off Him & Jay-Z’s Dynamic

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...