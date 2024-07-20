Dame Dash Might Actually Be Selling His Share Of Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt"

We know how this debacle over "Reasonable Doubt" between Dame Dash and Jay-Z has ended in the past... Will things change now?

Dame Dash has apparently been trying to get out of Roc-A-Fella for a while now, most recently reaching out to Kendrick Lamar with an offer to sell his one-third share in the company to him. But his most recent Instagram post has some fans scratching their heads, as he included the cover art for Jay-Z's album Reasonable Doubt and the following caption: "This s**t is for sale 1/3 ... only real inquiries only." Moreover, it's unclear if Dame wants to sell his partial ownership of the rights to the 1996 album or is talking about his one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella as a whole. Probably both, but history tells us that this could be a complicated process.

Furthermore, as we alluded to before, this is far from the first time that Dame Dash has tried to sell off his role in the Roc and move on. But when he tried to sell his share of Reasonable Doubt, the record company and Jay-Z himself were quick to respond with their best efforts to prevent this from happening. From the looks of it, they resolved the issue and agreed that Dame can eventually sell his shares in Roc-A-Fella, but not anything related to an album, since the actual ownership behind it is much more complicated. The crux of the Roc's legal team was this: Dame can't sell something he doesn't own, and it held up.

Dame Dash Tries To Sell His Part Of The Roc Yet Again

Elsewhere, this comes amid Dame Dash, multiple other reflections on the Roc-A-Fella days and how he looks back at that era today. "In that moment, Roc-A-Fella was in trouble and if that ‘Big Pimpin” didn’t work, I was gon’ start rapping," he told the Moguls In The Making podcast. "[I don’t got bars, but] I would have just did it for the company." "Everything Jay said, he was pretending to be me," Dame added about the smash hit.