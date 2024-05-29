Dame Dash Claims He’d Kill Diddy If He Assaulted His Daughter Like Cassie

BYCaroline Fisher
Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios
attends Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios at DDS33 on April 3, 2019 in Burbank, California.

"I'd go do the time or I'd try to figure out how not to have to go do the time," Dame Dash says.

Earlier this month, security footage showing Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online. In the disturbing footage, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen pulling the songstress to the ground, kicking her, and attempting to drag her back to his room. It appears to corroborate some of the allegations Cassie made against Diddy in her now-settled lawsuit.

Since the footage surfaced, countless social media users and peers have weighed in on it. Most have condemned the mogul for his inexcusable behavior. According to the L.A. D.A.'s Office, however, it's "beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted." Regardless, many agree that he deserves serious consequences for his actions, including Dame Dash.

Dame Dash Weighs In On Diddy Assaulting Cassie In 2016 Footage

During a recent episode of Choppin It Up on America Nu Network, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder shared his take on the upsetting footage. According to him, the first thing to come to his mind when seeing the footage was his daughters. He says that Diddy's lucky it wasn't one of them instead of Cassie he had assaulted, because if it was, jail time would be the least of his concerns. “You know, you can’t unsee that,” Dash began. “It’s really a shame.”

“If that were something I see happened to my daughters, Puff… he’s dead," he also explained. "I'd go do the time or I'd try to figure out how not to have to go do the time." Dash continued, "I don’t think I could handle watching any many touching or doing any kind of violence to my daughters." What do you think of Dame Dash's take on the 2016 footage of Diddy and Cassie? What about him claiming that Diddy would be "Dead" had he treated one of his daughters that way? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

