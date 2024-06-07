Kendrick Lamar Receives Offer From Dame Dash About His Stake In Roc-A-Fella Records

Dame Dash was reacting to a very old Kendrick Lamar tweet about "Reasonable Doubt" being better than "Illmatic."

Kendrick Lamar has long been a massive fan of both Nas and Jay-Z, and one of his hot takes on the once-upon-a-time rivalry might get him closer to a new business venture. Moreover, Dame Dash recently discovered one of his old tweets from 2010 about Hov's Reasonable Doubt being better than Esco's Illmatic, and had an idea for K.Dot. "@kendricklamar my 3rd is for sale if you want to buy it. Any serious offers DM," he captioned a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram uploaded Thursday (June 6). While Kendrick has yet to publicly respond, it would be interesting if this full-circle moment actually ends up happening.

Of course, Roc-A-Fella Records is not what it was in the early 2000s anymore, but it's connected to Jay-Z's wider business empire, so there's got to be something good out of it. Regardless, we know that Kendrick Lamar is keeping busy these days and has plenty of opportunities to coincide a big announcement with. For example, he will perform at The Forum in Los Angeles for a special Juneteenth show with friends, which folks can't wait to witness. After all, the Drake beef alone is enough to entice potential concert-goers in the city, not to mention the rest of this legendary catalog.

Dame Dash's Offer To Kendrick Lamar

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar will have to contend with a lot of bad business blood if he considers buying into Roc-A-Fella Records, which Dame Dash owns a third of through his stake in the company as a co-founder. Amid Dame's other legal issues that almost saw him sell his shares through a court order over an unfulfilled lawsuit settlement, the Roc intervened. Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, the other two co-founders, blocked Dash from selling his shares due to the board of directors having to sign off on that decision first. The music executive also previously teased selling his shares to Cam'ron and Mase.