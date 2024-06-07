Kendrick Lamar Receives Offer From Dame Dash About His Stake In Roc-A-Fella Records

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Jay-Z (L) and Kendrick Lamar attend a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on February 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images)
Dame Dash was reacting to a very old Kendrick Lamar tweet about "Reasonable Doubt" being better than "Illmatic."

Kendrick Lamar has long been a massive fan of both Nas and Jay-Z, and one of his hot takes on the once-upon-a-time rivalry might get him closer to a new business venture. Moreover, Dame Dash recently discovered one of his old tweets from 2010 about Hov's Reasonable Doubt being better than Esco's Illmatic, and had an idea for K.Dot. "@kendricklamar my 3rd is for sale if you want to buy it. Any serious offers DM," he captioned a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram uploaded Thursday (June 6). While Kendrick has yet to publicly respond, it would be interesting if this full-circle moment actually ends up happening.

Of course, Roc-A-Fella Records is not what it was in the early 2000s anymore, but it's connected to Jay-Z's wider business empire, so there's got to be something good out of it. Regardless, we know that Kendrick Lamar is keeping busy these days and has plenty of opportunities to coincide a big announcement with. For example, he will perform at The Forum in Los Angeles for a special Juneteenth show with friends, which folks can't wait to witness. After all, the Drake beef alone is enough to entice potential concert-goers in the city, not to mention the rest of this legendary catalog.

Dame Dash's Offer To Kendrick Lamar

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar will have to contend with a lot of bad business blood if he considers buying into Roc-A-Fella Records, which Dame Dash owns a third of through his stake in the company as a co-founder. Amid Dame's other legal issues that almost saw him sell his shares through a court order over an unfulfilled lawsuit settlement, the Roc intervened. Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, the other two co-founders, blocked Dash from selling his shares due to the board of directors having to sign off on that decision first. The music executive also previously teased selling his shares to Cam'ron and Mase.

"In 2021, I was trying to sell my shares at public auction," Dame Dash explained regarding the business backstory. "Jay and Biggs sued me, or had Roc-A-Fella Inc. sue me, and say I was trying to sell all the shares. I’m the CEO of Roc-A-Fella. What Jay did was pretend to be the CEO of Roc-A-Fella. He hired his lawyers on Roc-A-Fella Inc.’s behalf and sued me. Jay’s lawyers were being paid by me and the money generated from Roc-A-Fella Inc."

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
