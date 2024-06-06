Charlamagne Tha God Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth Concert

The show has fans hyped to find out who his guests will be.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef dominated the past few months of rap discourse. From the early days of the beef after "Like That" dropped when fans were wondering when responses would arrive. To later in the beef when one song after another dropped across the most eventful weekend in rap beef history. Now Kendrick shared some exciting news about a show taking place later this month. He'll be performing at The Forum in Los Angeles on June 19, also known as Juneteenth. Tickets go on sale later this week and fans are swarming to see his first live show since the beef unfolded.

One thing fans are anticipating is the live debut of some of Kendrick's new diss tracks, in particular "Not Like Us." The song is still currently sitting at number two on the Hot 100 and is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the entire summer. During the newest episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God and his co-hosts reacted to the concert announcement. They all seemed stunned by the announcement and the potential it comes with. Charlamagne described it as the kind of show you "might have to get on a plane for." Check out everything they had to say about the show announcement below.

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Kendrick's Concert A Can't Miss Show

"Not Like Us" has elevated to a full on cultural phenomenon. The song has been popping up in all kinds of places from weather reports to Janet Jackson concerts. It currently sits at number two on the Hot 100 behind only the superstar team up of Post Malone and Morgan Wallen on "I Had Some Help." The song also broke multiple Spotify records in the process.