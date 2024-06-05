Kendrick Lamar Announces First Show Post-Drake Beef: What We Know About "Ken & Friends" Concert

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Kendrick Lamar, the critically acclaimed rapper, plans to take the stage once again, bringing a special celebration to the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch, the event, dubbed The Pop Out, promises a unique experience for fans. Scheduled for June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, the concert will feature "Ken and friends," sparking widespread curiosity and excitement. With doors opening at 3 p.m. PT and the show starting at 4 p.m., this all-ages event is poised to be a memorable celebration. Tickets go on sale soon, with early access for Cash App Card customers.

Event Details and Ticket Information

The Pop Out is set to be a major highlight of the summer, marking an important celebration on Juneteenth. The concert will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, a venue known for hosting significant cultural events. Doors will open at 3 p.m. PT, giving fans plenty of time to settle in before the show begins at 4 p.m.

General ticket sales start this Friday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, offering fans the chance to secure their spots for this highly anticipated event. However, those with a Cash App Card can gain early access to tickets on June 6, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, by using the first nine digits of their card. This early access window provides a valuable opportunity for dedicated fans to ensure they don't miss out on what promises to be a spectacular show.

The Significance Of Juneteenth

Choosing Juneteenth for The Pop Out adds a layer of cultural significance to the event. Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19th, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It has become a day of reflection, celebration, and recognition of African American history and culture. Kendrick Lamar's decision to host this concert on such an important day highlights his commitment to his roots and his community.

Speculations & Expectations

The phrase "Ken and friends" has sparked considerable speculation about who might join Kendrick on stage. Given Kendrick's extensive network within the music industry, fans are eagerly guessing which artists might make an appearance. We could hope that there might be some sort of Black Hippy reunion or at the very least, a few appearances from his TDE comrades. Outside of that, we could imagine that artists like Baby Keem could also make an appearance. Plus, with the recent announcement of Mustard’s new project, we could imagine that Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” collaborator could pop up, as well.

This concert also marks Kendrick's first major event since his and Drake's notable back-and-forth, which has kept fans and media buzzing. Hopefully, this show will see Kendrick perform songs like “Euphoria,” “6:16 In LA,” “Meet The Grahams” (doubtful), and of course, “Not Like Us.” Additionally, it's been two years since the release of Kendrick's last studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Furthermore, with recent rumors suggesting that new music might be on the horizon, fans are hoping that The Pop Out could include the debut of new tracks or announcements about upcoming projects.

Read More: Every Time Kendrick Lamar Took Shots At Drake

Conclusion