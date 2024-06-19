Kendrick Lamar To Host "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" Tonight: How To Watch For Free

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
This may just be the biggest hip-hop event of the year.

Kendrick Lamar is one of the biggest artists in the world, and when he speaks, the fans listen. Overall, many of his supporters have been waiting for some kind of statement ever since his beef against Drake. Although he won the beef in the eyes of the majority, fans have wanted a bit of a debrief. Well, they may just get that tonight as Kendrick is hosting a huge concert at the KIA Forum in Inglewood. The show is called "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends," which is a promising name for what could be the biggest hip-hop event of the year.

Yesterday, DJ Hed revealed the set times for the event. The first set will take place at 4 PM PST/7 PM EST. This set will consist of DJ Hed and some of his friends. Subsequently, DJ Mustard and friends will take to the stage at 4:45 PM PST/7:45 PM EST. Lastly, Kendrick Lamar will be performing at 5:45 PM PST/8:45 PM EST. This promises to be a massive performance, and with tickets selling out in seconds, you can just feel the hype from hip-hop fans.

Kendrick Lamar Set Times

Even if you can't attend the show in person, you can still watch it for free. If you have a subscription to Prime Video, you can watch the event live, as of 4 PM PST/7 PM EST. However, don't worry if you can't access Prime. The show will also be available for free over on Twitch at the Amazon Music channel.

Let us know if you have plans to attend the concert, in the comments section down below. Who do you think Kendrick Lamar is going to bring out during the show? Who would you like to see pop out during this once-in-a-lifetime event? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

