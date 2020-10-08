Amazon Music
- MusicKaytranada Kicks Off Grammy Week At Amazon Music's Star-Studded CelebrationGrammy Week is off to a strong start.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBusta Rhymes Struggles To Decide Between Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole For Greatest Ever ListBusta Rhymes listed Nas, Eminem, Rakim, and more among the greatest of all time.By Cole Blake
- MusicOffset Joins Metro Boomin For "Amazon Music Live" ShowOffset performed a couple of tracks from his new album, "Set It Off."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWu-Tang Clan, Nas & De La Soul Will Livestream Concert On Amazon MusicIf you didn't get a chance to catch these legendary MCs on their "N.Y. State Of Mind" tour, you're in luck now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Recruits Machine Gun Kelly For Amazon Music Show, Performs With Kids In ChicagoLil Durk brought out MGK to perform "The Voice" with him at his Amazon Music Live show.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAmazon Music Confirms Drake’s "For All The Dogs" Release DateDrake's new album, "For All The Dogs," is almost here, according to Amazon Music.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross Proclaims He Can Release An Album In Two DaysRick Ross is a record machine.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCoi Leray Addresses Low Album Sales Critics: "Y'all Gonna Respect Me"She says she doesn't have time to chase after her haters because she's the breadwinner of her family.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentWayno Crowns These Modern-Day Hip-Hop Albums As Classics & Dives Into His Come-UpWayno, host of the new Amazon Music series "Connected," talks modern hip-hop classics, winning over new audiences, and his top-five rappers. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake, Juice WRLD, & NBA Youngboy Are The Most Streamed Artists Of 2020Hip-Hop is the culture. Period. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDJ Khaled Reveals Star-Studded Guest Lineup For New PodcastDJ Khaled's new podcast "The First One" will include interviews with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Kelly Rowland, Big Sean, Jon Bon Jovi, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Announces "Don't Stop" ScholarshipThe Houston Hottie links up with Amazon Music to pay two lucky fans' tuition.By Dre D.