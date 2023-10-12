Wu-Tang Clan, Nas & De La Soul Will Livestream Concert On Amazon Music

If you're an old-school '90s East Coast hip-hop head, odds are you've already seen Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and De La Soul perform live. After all, this legendary group of artists came together for their N.Y. State Of Mind tour across North America, Europe, and Australia, and their Seattle show at the Climate Pledge Arena on next Wednesday (October 18) will be very special. Well, it'll be special for all the reasons their shows are already so stellar, but for this unable to attend or those who haven't seen these MCs onstage, this will catch their eye. Amazon Music will stream the show in full, they announced today (Thursday, October 12) as part of their 50 & Forever celebration of rap music.

Furthermore, these artists kept up this run of shows from 2022 all the way to now, which is incredibly impressive. As such, if you missed them, there's no doubt that you will enjoy this livestream. Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and De La Soul are set to hit the stage on the 18th at 8PM PDT, with Amazon's Rotation Roundtable hip-hop talk show streaming right before at 7PM PDT. If you're wondering how to stream the concert, it will be available on Twitch and on Prime Video.

Posdnuos Of De La Soul Performs At The N.Y State Of Mind Tour In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Kelvin Mercer of De La Soul performs onstage during Leg 2 in North America of NY State of Mind Tour at Bridgestone Arena on September 20, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Of course, this can't compare to the experience of witnessing these New York rap legends live, but the stream will still convey a lot of that energy. Each rapper runs through their verses with ease, cover plenty of their eras, and keep up with the crowd's energy. If nothing else, it's just incredible to see how the years haven't aged these performers one bit, as they remain as passionate and skilled as ever. It's also quite the heartening and emotional live performance, not just because of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, but because of the recent passing of De La Soul member Trugoy The Dove.

Meanwhile, it's incredible that amid this trek, Nas was still able to deliver some heat with his Hit-Boy collaborative albums. Overall, this is something that any rap fan can watch an appreciate from the comfort of their homes now. So save the date, read up on their lyrics, and get ready for a throwback like no other. For more news and updates on the Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and De La Soul, keep checking in with HNHH.

