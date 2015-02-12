The Wu-Tang Clan formed in 1993 and consisted of members; RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killah, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. The group is associated with Staten Island, reffered to as “Shaolin,” though some members have ties to Brooklyn. They are considered to be the greatest rap group of all-time by most, thanks to their diversity, classic albums, and unique approach. The Wu-Tang Clan was created to become a revolutionary force by creating a debut album, and then spurring out into as many side projects as possible for it’s nine members. Their first single “Protect Ya Neck,” led to the signing with Loud, which allowed for each member to record their own separate solo albums outside of the group. “Enter the Wu-Tang” was their first album with Loud and included; “C.R.E.A.M,” and “Can It Be All So Simple.” Method Man was the first member to branch out into a solo career, but Raekwon, O.D.B, Ghostface Killah, GZA, RZA and U-God all experienced success outside of the group. Despite a litany of legal issues and solo success, the group went on to produce “Wu-Tang Forever,” “The W,” and their own “Wu Wear” clothing line.