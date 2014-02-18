If you're not at least peripherally aware of De La Soul, it's due time you did your homework. The pioneering Long Island trio, consisting of members Posdnuos, Trugoy The Dove and P.A. Pasemaster Mase, are the original hip-hop hippies, setting a standard for quirky, nonviolent and jazz-influenced hip-hop early in the game.

Throughout their extensive 27-year career, they've released seven studio albums, one live album, three compilations and two EPs, having collaborated with the likes of 5 Foot Trooper Rock, Dan Le Sac, A Tribe Called Quest, Scrooblus Pip, The Gorillaz, The Jungle Brothers, Black Sheep, Queen Latifah, Monie Love and many more.

Most recently, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their classic debut album 3 Feet High and Rising, De La offered the dopest Valentine's Day gift any true hip-hop head could ask for, providing their entire catalogue for free via their official website throughout Valentine's Day 2014. They've also been in the studio as of late, having releases a series of singles from their upcoming album You're Welcome in early 2014. Also, you can expect the DJ Premier and Pete Rock-produced Preemium Soul On The Rocks EP in March. Stay tuned for further updates on their career, y'all - they're still going strong.