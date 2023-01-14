While never before heard music is always exciting, there’s nothing quite like being able to revisit an old favourite with the touch of a button. Thankfully, De La Soul is moving their full catalogue onto streaming platforms later this year. To get us excited for the impending arrival, they’ve also begun sharing singles.

Firstly, the trio made their 1989 hit “The Magic Number” available across DSPs earlier this weekend. It previously made its debut on their 3 Feet High And Rising project over three decades ago. As NME notes, it rose in popularity after landing on the Spider-Man: No Way Home film last year.

Kelvin Mercer, David Jude Jolicoeur, Vincent Mason, De La Soul, Paradiso, Amsterdam, Holland, 04/04/1989. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

Presently, De La Soul’s three most recent albums are the only ones on streamers. The oldest of those is 2004’s The Grind Date, which was followed in 2012 by First Serve. In 2016 the trio was back with more, delivering And The Anonymous Nobody… to their fans.

Projects that will land on DSPs on March 3 include 1991’s De La Soul Is Dead as well as 1993’s Buhloone Mindstate. Additionally, the group will share Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and Art Official Intelligence: Bionix (2001).

The reason for many of these efforts’ absence from streamers is the group’s dispute with Warner Records. The label allegedly said that samples across the tracks had clearance for physical media distribution only.

Stream De La Soul’s “The Magic Number” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, tell us which of the group’s songs you’re most excited to have on DSPs later this year in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Parents let go, ’cause there’s magic in the air

Criticizing rap shows you’re out of order

Stop, look and listen to the phrase Fred Astaires

And don’t get offended while Mase do-si-do’s your daughter

