This week, the long-awaited Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning finally hit Netflix. It features interviews with various former members of Diddy's inner circle, and goes over the disturbing allegations that have been made against him over the years. The doc was executive produced by one of the mogul's biggest foes, 50 Cent. According to him, however, it was nothing personal.

During a recent interview with GQ, Fif revealed why he decided to produce the doc in the first place. “If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume everybody in hip-hop is okay with what’s going on,” he explained.

He went on to claim that most people in the industry would rather “mind [their] business” due to Diddy's status, leaving him feeling like the only one willing to speak out.

50 Cent Diddy Docuseries

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

50 Cent later clarified that he had no part in shaping the narrative, and that there was a lot that didn't make the final cut. “There’s no place for me, I didn’t make the docuseries,” he said. “I got the best possible people to make one. That’s why you don’t feel anybody’s energy when watching. [...] If it was [my agenda], I would’ve focused on the fact that you’re the only man in jail for transporting male sex workers."

As for how Diddy's team has responded to the doc, they released a statement earlier this week accusing Netflix of using stolen footage illegally.