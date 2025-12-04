This week, the long-awaited Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning finally hit Netflix. It features interviews with various former members of Diddy's inner circle, and goes over the disturbing allegations that have been made against him over the years. The doc was executive produced by one of the mogul's biggest foes, 50 Cent. According to him, however, it was nothing personal.
During a recent interview with GQ, Fif revealed why he decided to produce the doc in the first place. “If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume everybody in hip-hop is okay with what’s going on,” he explained.
He went on to claim that most people in the industry would rather “mind [their] business” due to Diddy's status, leaving him feeling like the only one willing to speak out.
50 Cent Diddy Docuseries
50 Cent later clarified that he had no part in shaping the narrative, and that there was a lot that didn't make the final cut. “There’s no place for me, I didn’t make the docuseries,” he said. “I got the best possible people to make one. That’s why you don’t feel anybody’s energy when watching. [...] If it was [my agenda], I would’ve focused on the fact that you’re the only man in jail for transporting male sex workers."
As for how Diddy's team has responded to the doc, they released a statement earlier this week accusing Netflix of using stolen footage illegally.
“The claims being made about ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ are false," a spokesperson for the streaming giant fired back. "The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.”