50 Cent Insists There’s No Personal Agenda Behind Diddy Docuseries

BY Caroline Fisher 601 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent No Personal Agenda Diddy Hip Hop News
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent interview, 50 Cent revealed why he decided to executive produce "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

This week, the long-awaited Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning finally hit Netflix. It features interviews with various former members of Diddy's inner circle, and goes over the disturbing allegations that have been made against him over the years. The doc was executive produced by one of the mogul's biggest foes, 50 Cent. According to him, however, it was nothing personal.

During a recent interview with GQ, Fif revealed why he decided to produce the doc in the first place. “If someone’s not saying something, then you would assume everybody in hip-hop is okay with what’s going on,” he explained.

He went on to claim that most people in the industry would rather “mind [their] business” due to Diddy's status, leaving him feeling like the only one willing to speak out.

Read More: Netflix Fires Back At Diddy’s Stolen Footage Allegations

50 Cent Diddy Docuseries
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

50 Cent later clarified that he had no part in shaping the narrative, and that there was a lot that didn't make the final cut. “There’s no place for me, I didn’t make the docuseries,” he said. “I got the best possible people to make one. That’s why you don’t feel anybody’s energy when watching. [...] If it was [my agenda], I would’ve focused on the fact that you’re the only man in jail for transporting male sex workers."

As for how Diddy's team has responded to the doc, they released a statement earlier this week accusing Netflix of using stolen footage illegally.

“The claims being made about ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ are false," a spokesperson for the streaming giant fired back. "The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.”

Read More: 50 Cent Slams Jane Doe As A “Hoe” Amid Diddy Docuseries Scrutiny

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 81.6K
DJ Akademiks Netflix Diddy Docuseries Hip Hop News Music DJ Akademiks Accuses Netflix Of Obtaining Diddy Docuseries Footage Unethically 1395
NBA: All Star Game Music Netflix Fires Back At Diddy’s Stolen Footage Allegations 1243
Diddy 50 Cent Hit Piece Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Team Labels 50 Cent’s New Docuseries a "Hit Piece" 820
Comments 0